Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.77. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 361,238 shares traded.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

