Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 6,853 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $153,301.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,879.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVTE opened at $22.05 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $614.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Aerovate Therapeutics
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.