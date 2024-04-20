AIA Group Ltd Invests $682,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cabot by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBT opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $98.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

