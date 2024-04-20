AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,251 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

