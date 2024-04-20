Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

AMP opened at $417.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

