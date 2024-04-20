Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 57760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

