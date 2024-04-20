Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.