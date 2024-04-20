Ashe Windham Acquires 85,000 Shares of Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) insider Ashe Windham bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($52,906.76).
Miton UK Microcap Price Performance
MINI opened at GBX 48.70 ($0.61) on Friday. Miton UK Microcap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.09 million and a PE ratio of -83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.13.
About Miton UK Microcap
