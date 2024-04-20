Ashe Windham Acquires 85,000 Shares of Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) insider Ashe Windham bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($52,906.76).

MINI opened at GBX 48.70 ($0.61) on Friday. Miton UK Microcap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.09 million and a PE ratio of -83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.13.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

