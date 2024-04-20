Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5.5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $69.15. Approximately 320,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,207,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

