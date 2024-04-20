Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.53. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total value of $2,040,471.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,902,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,663,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total value of $2,040,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,902,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,930 shares of company stock worth $62,707,908. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

