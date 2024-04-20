Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.95. 1,867,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,925,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

AUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

