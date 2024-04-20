Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 58.92 and a quick ratio of 58.92. The company has a market cap of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 76.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 641,911 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 157.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

