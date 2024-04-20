Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $40.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Cameco has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
