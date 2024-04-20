Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Jarrod Langhans Sells 4,079 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $101,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

