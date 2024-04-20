Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.19. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 360,335 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.