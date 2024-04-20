Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Trading Up 0.4 %

COUR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,332,114.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,854 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

