Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 79 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.04 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

