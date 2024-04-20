Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT Raised to $51.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

DNTH opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

