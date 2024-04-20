Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly Sells 1,336 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1 %

DOL stock opened at C$112.80 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$80.81 and a 12-month high of C$114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.01.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

