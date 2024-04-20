Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly Sells 1,336 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41.
Dollarama Stock Down 0.1 %
DOL stock opened at C$112.80 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$80.81 and a 12-month high of C$114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.01.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.