Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EOI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

