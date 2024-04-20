Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:EOI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.