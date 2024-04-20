Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.