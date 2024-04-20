Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

