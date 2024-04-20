Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Mizuho

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.88.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $228.36. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

