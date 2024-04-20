First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FFNW

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.