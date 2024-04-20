First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 76.47%.
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
