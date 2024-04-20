Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $127.15 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

