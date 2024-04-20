Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 12,253 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $356,072.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,445,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Immunovant by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Report on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.