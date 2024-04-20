Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.26. Infosys shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 4,386,091 shares trading hands.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 57,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Infosys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 342,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 112,790 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

