InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Purchases 200 Shares

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.99 per share, for a total transaction of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.54 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

