Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $79,794.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,853,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,922,970.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

