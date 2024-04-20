Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 96 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.09 and its 200-day moving average is $565.93. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

