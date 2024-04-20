Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Sells C$84,797.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00.

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:CR opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

