Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 13,319 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 72,023 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zuora by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

