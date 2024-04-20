Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

