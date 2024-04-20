International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,396 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Trading Up 1.7 %

Popular stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

