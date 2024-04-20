Liam Condon Acquires 24 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.00) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($527.92).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,788 ($22.26) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,984 ($24.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.54) to GBX 1,800 ($22.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.39) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($25.02).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

