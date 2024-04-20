Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

