Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.35 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,609 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Eldorado Gold worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

EGO opened at $15.04 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

