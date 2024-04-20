Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brink’s by 904.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brink’s by 225.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BCO opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $93.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

