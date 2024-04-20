Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 30,438 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $349,732.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,736,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,892,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.54 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $817.61 million, a P/E ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 638.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.