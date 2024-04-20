Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 30,438 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $349,732.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,736,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,892,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mission Produce Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.54 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $817.61 million, a P/E ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
