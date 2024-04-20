New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $38,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.2 %

CTLP stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

