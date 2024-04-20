Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 6,078 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.45.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

