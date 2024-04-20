Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.26

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.26 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.53), with a volume of 661501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.05 ($0.56).

Old Mutual Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 715.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 2.04 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

