Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $20,839.20 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $20,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Janet Gunzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Janet Gunzburg sold 2,768 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $63,940.80.

On Monday, April 8th, Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $38,657.58.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59.

On Friday, February 9th, Janet Gunzburg sold 480 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $13,440.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Janet Gunzburg sold 328 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $8,524.72.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $21.67 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

