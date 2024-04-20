Piper Sandler Lowers Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target to $26.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYON. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Beyond alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.76. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.