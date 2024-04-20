PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.3 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$20.44 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.37.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

