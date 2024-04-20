Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,031 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coupang were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,019 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 1.3 %

CPNG opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.32. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Coupang

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.