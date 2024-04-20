Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 93.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

AM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

