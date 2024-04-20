Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $717,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 363,367 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

