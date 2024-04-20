Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,564 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

UTZ stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

