Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

ROKU stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

