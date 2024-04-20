Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Roku stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after buying an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

